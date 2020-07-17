US fosters Iraqi-GCC power cooperation project

2020/07/17 | 09:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The United States, the Iraqi government, and the Gulf Cooperation Council have reiterated their full support for a project linking the electricity networks between the latter and Iraq.

In a statement to the US State Department, Washington said it is, "committed to facilitating this project and providing support when needed".

The project will provide electric power to Iraqis who, "desperately need it," according to the statement.



The project will jump-start the economy and boost economic growth, especially in the southern governorates.

The Government of Iraq, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the United States are looking forward to establishing close economic and energy cooperation among them as, "a basis for peace, development, and prosperity in the region".

The three parties called on the countries that participated in the "Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq" back in 2018 to fulfill their promises towards Baghdad.

Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, established in December 2001, is a resilient interconnection grid to ensure power security in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.