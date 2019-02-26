Iraq: As displacement runs to years, northern Iraq camps need an overhaul

2019/02/26 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: IRIN
Country: Iraq
Thousands of Iraqis displaced years ago by the fight against so-called Islamic State are still living in flood-prone camps that weren’t built to shelter them through several harsh northern winters, aid officials and camp managers say.
Read more on IRIN.
Country: Iraq
Thousands of Iraqis displaced years ago by the fight against so-called Islamic State are still living in flood-prone camps that weren’t built to shelter them through several harsh northern winters, aid officials and camp managers say.
Read more on IRIN.