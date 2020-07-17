IIF: Global debt hits record high of 331% of GDP in the first quarter of 2020

2020/07/17 | 10:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Global debt surged to a record $258 trillion in the first quarter of 2020 as economies around the world shut down to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and debt levels are continuing to rise, the Institute for International Finance said on Thursday in a report.

The IIF, which represents global banks and financial institutions, said the first-quarter debt-to-GDP ratio jumped by over 10%, the largest quarterly surge on record, to reach a record 331%.

While the rise in debt levels was well below average quarterly gains seen from 2015 to 2019, the pace of global debt build-up by governments, companies, financial institutions and households had accelerated since March, it said.

Overall gross debt issuance hit an "eye-watering" record of $12.5 trillion in the second quarter, compared with a quarterly average of $5.5 trillion in 2019, the IIF said.



It noted that 60% of those issues came from governments.

"While increasing debt levels raise concerns about debt sustainability, over 92% of government debt is investment-grade," the report said.