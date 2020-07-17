IIF: Global debt hits record high of 331% of GDP in the first quarter of 2020

The IIF, which represents global banks and financial institutions, said the first-quarter debt-to-GDP ratio jumped by over 10%, the largest quarterly surge on record, to reach a record 331%.
While the rise in debt levels was well below average quarterly gains seen from 2015 to 2019, the pace of global debt build-up by governments, companies, financial institutions and households had accelerated since March, it said.
Overall gross debt issuance hit an "eye-watering" record of $12.5 trillion in the second quarter, compared with a quarterly average of $5.5 trillion in 2019, the IIF said.
It noted that 60% of those issues came from governments.
"While increasing debt levels raise concerns about debt sustainability, over 92% of government debt is investment-grade," the report said.