Putin orders massive snap military check

2020/07/17 | 12:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ President Vladimir Putin has ordered snap military drills involving 150,000 personnel and hundreds of aircraft and naval vessels to ensure "security in Russia's southwest," the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The drills aim to test the Russian army's readiness to ensure, "security in Russia's southwest where a serious threat of terrorism remains" as well as prepare for the Caucasus-2020 war games, the defense ministry said.

Russia’s minister of Defense, army general Sergey Shoygu noted that over 149 thousand members of military personnel and over 26.8 units of military equipment have been involved in these military trainings, “During the check, the implementation of 56 military trainings at the tactical level involving the troops will be observed.



These trainings will take place on 35 firing ranges and training grounds, and 17 sea firing ranges on the water areas of the Black and Caspian seas.



149,755 members of military personnel, 26,820 weapons and military equipment units, 414 aerial vehicles, 106 military ships have been involved in this sudden check”.The statement added that check will involve airborne troops and marine infantry of the Northern and Pacific Fleets.