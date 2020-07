2020/07/17 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ An explosive device planted on a road went off today, Thursday, and killed two victims and injured others in Al-Shirqat district, Saladin.A security source informed Shafaq News agency that the explosion blasted a family vehicle resulting in the death of the father and his daughter, while his wife and two other children sustained serious injuries.