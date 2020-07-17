Iraqi forces relocate in the disputed areas

2020/07/17 | 13:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A local official revealed, on Friday, a change of security sectors in several disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad, which have been experiencing security turmoil and deterioration for several years.

Wasfi Al-Tamimi, director of the Qara Tabeh district, 115 km northeast of Baquba, told Shafaq News agency that, "the command of the ground forces issued an order to station the brigade 20 of the army at the outskirts of Jabara and Qarah Tabeh to close the security gaps and cut the movements of ISIS terrorist".

Al-Tamimi confirmed that the deployment of a combat regiment between Qarah Tabeh and the Jalawla within "Sheikh Baba" area, will contribute to restricting terrorist movements and prevent attacks on the villages of northern Jalawla, highlighting the adoption of a plan to exchange sites between the army units in border areas between Diyala and Kurdistan.

The areas between Iraq and Kurdistan region, disputed areas, have been witnessing security unrest for more than two years now due to ISIS militants who fled the liberated governorates and relocated in those areas.

On July 11, the General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces launched a military operation called "the Fourth Iraq Heroes" to clear the areas between Diyala and Kurdistan and the border areas with Iran, east of Diyala.

The Anti-Terrorism Regiment of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Al-Sulaymaniyah participated in the operation within the borders of Kurdistan Region.

Anti-terrorist forces of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate blocked the expansion of the Iraqi army from crossing the "36th line" separating the borders of Khanaqin and Kurdistan Region, a borderline separating the security responsibilities between the federal and Kurdish security forces, according to security agreements.

In the 1990s, the United States of America imposed, in conjunction with its allies, through the Security Council, a no-fly zone over Iraqi territory, north of latitude 36, to protect Kurdistan Region from the former Iraqi regime's incursions.