WHO condemns attack on Kirkuk doctor following death of 70-year-old woman

2019/02/26 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attack on a medical practitioner who was physically assaulted while providing medical care to a critically-ill 70-year-old female at the Azadi Teaching Hospital located in the disputed province of Kirkuk.
The attack took place on Feb. 18 after some people delivered the 70-year-old to the hospital who suffered from a stroke and was then pronounced dead.
After the decease of the senior, her accompanied relatives began to beat the doctor, named Manaf Rafie Yassin, blaming him for her death. Photos posted to social media after the incident showed that Yassin was severely beaten.
“WHO calls on the authorities in Iraq to ensure the safety of health workers, health facilities, and the sanctity of health care,” Adham Rashad Ismail, acting WHO Representative in Iraq, said in a statement.
“Such attacks constitute a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law and deprive the most vulnerable population of children, women, and the elderly of their right to essential health services,” he added.
WHO’s statement comes after Iraqi activists launched a campaign in defense of Yassin on social media, calling for an end to violence against doctors and health workers in the country.
