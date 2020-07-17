Iran to deal "Decisively" with further demonstrations

2020/07/17 | 14:26 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iran pledges to deal "decisively" with further protests over economic hardship, a day after security forces fired teargas to disperse demonstrators in the Southwestern city of Behbahan.Iranian police urged people in a statement on Friday to, "vigilantly refrain from any gathering that could provide a pretext for the anti-revolutionary movement", accusing "enemies" of whipping up discontent.The statement added, "police have an inherent and legal duty to decisively deal with these desperate moves", according to Reuters.Reuters reported, according to eyewitnesses, that clashes erupted in the city between the security forces and demonstrators, as reports emerged about intense security deployment in the capital Tehran and several other Iranian cities.

