Masoud Barzani hosted Le Drian today

2020/07/17 | 14:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Kurdistan Democratic Party leader, Masoud Barzani, met on Friday with French Minister of Foreign affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Had the pleasure of receiving Jean-Yves le Drian at my office today", Barzani tweeted today.

"We discussed the current situation in Iraq and of the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan region and France and spoke of ways to further strengthen such relations", he added.

Le Drian arrived yesterday, Thursday, to the city of Erbil, capital of Kurdistan Region, for an official visit during which he met the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.