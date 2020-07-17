Two major fires broke out in Baghdad today

2020/07/17 | 15:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Firefighting teams are actively struggling, on Friday, to suppress two major fires in the capital, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the first fire broke out in the Al-Dora area, south of Baghdad.



The flames demolished a huge electric devices store and caught a fuel tank near a gas station.

The source added that the Director-General of Civil Defense announced the state of emergency to all active teams.