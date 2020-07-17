A delegation of Russian Oil giant visits the ministry of Oil

2020/07/17 | 16:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A delegation from LUKOIL middle east limited visited the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today and held meetings in the Ministry of Oil to discuss the production and financial issues of the "West Qurna-2 oilfield", according to the company.

The Russian company "LUKOIL" operates the huge West Qurna-2 field, which produces about 400 thousand barrels a day.

A press statement, received by Shafaq news agency, stated that a delegation from the company, headed by its managing director, Egor Zubarev, paid a working visit to Baghdad last week.

The statement said that the delegation held several individual meetings with administrative directors of the Ministry to discuss the current production situation and financial issues for the West Qurna-2 oilfield, noting that these meetings touched upon HR issues as well, "The General-Director of Training and Development Department at the Ministry of Oil proposed training Iraqi staff in specialized Russian universities and "Iraqinizing" the staff of Lukoil Middle East Ltd".

During the meeting, Managing Director of LUKOIL Mid-East Limited Egor Zubarev informed the Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar on the Company’s operating activities in Iraq.



He stressed that the Company ensures safe and continuous operations at the West Qurna-2 oilfield.



Jabbar, for his part, emphasized the importance of cooperation with international oil companies to address the objectives of Iraqi oil and gas industry.



The parties also discussed further development of joint projects.