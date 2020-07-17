Iraqi imports of Iranian goods amounted to 1,45 billion dollars in three months

2020/07/17 | 17:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Secretary General of the Joint Chamber of Commerce between Iran and Iraq, Hamid Hosseini, announced on Wednesday that the Iranian exports to Iraq touched one billion and 450 million dollars in first three months of the current year (the Persian new year coincides with March 20).

Hosseini said, in a press statement today, that the poor healthcare system in Iraq rose concern as the infrastructure required to manage the crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 is not available.

He added that the value of exports of Iranian frights exported to Iraq during the same period last year amounted to two billion and 350 million dollars, but the closure of border crossings due to the pandemic led to a decrease to one billion and 450 million dollars in the same period this year.

Iraq, according to the statement, is the second larger importer of Iranian goods after China, and UAE is the third in this regard.

He noted that Iranian goods are distinguished from others for Iraqi businessmen, with low prices, lack of problems in terms of receiving and payment, and ease of obtaining markets.

Hosseini added that the Mehran, Shalamcheh and Somar border outlets with Iraq open twice a week for trade and licenses are granted for 250 trucks each time.