Covid-19: about 2179 recoveries and 2023 news cases in Iraq today

2020/07/17 | 17:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Tuesday, 2023 new cases and of Covid-19, as well as about 2179 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, tests were performed today, so the total number of tests is 17211, in which the total performed test is 762058.

The newly recovery cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 219, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 246, Medical City 184, Najaf 74, Al-Sulaymaniyah 51, Erbil 52, Duhok 15, Karbala 89, Kirkuk 71, Diyala 130, Wasit 130, Babel 68, Basra 135, Maysan 102, Al-Diwaniyah 149, Dhi Qar 252, Al-Anbar 9, Saladin 113, Muthanna 90, and Nineveh 18 .

The statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 2023 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 212, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 243,Medica city 66, Najaf 47, Al-Sulaymaniyah 121, Erbil 24, Duhok 6, Kirkuk 82, Karbala 141, Diyala 84, Wasit 154, Basra 202, Maysan 65, Babel 200, Dhi Qar 51, Al-Diwaniyah 97, Al-Anbar 12, Muthanna 57, Nineveh 18, and Saladin 141..

While 94 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 15, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 14, Medical city 1, Najaf 7, Al-Sulaymaniyah 7, Erbil 4, Karbala 2, Kirkuk 4, Diyala 1, Wasit 5, Basra 5, Maysan 3, Babel 10, Al-Diwaniyah 6, Dhi Qar 6, Nineveh 1, Muthanna 1, and Saladin 2.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

Confirmed cases: 88171.

Recoveries 56495.

Inpatients: 28060, which 385 admitted to ICU.

Fatalities: 3616.