Peshmerga issued a clarification about altercation with Iraqi army

Shafaq News / The Peshmerga Hemrin – Kara tebe Axis denied on Friday any altercation with members of the army while raising the Iraqi flag in one of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad.

A statement issued by the axis, reported to Shafaq News agency, said that a video showing army members raising Iraq's flag was published on social media sites, saying it is in one of the seedlings in Kariz village, near Kifri city.

The statement added, “The news is baseless, and the video is not in Kariz”.

The statement declared that "during the past few days, there was a mutual understanding between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army in areas within the borders of Diyala Governorate, especially the Kifri- Khurmatu road, which was previously witnessing a security vacuum”, stressing that “the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces secured that Regions currently.

The statement noted that this agreement between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army falls within the framework of the Iraqi constitution, pointing out that “due to ISIS attacks and the terrorist operations, this road has inspired terror among citizens and travellers, and At present, after the understanding has been reached, we inform all that the preservation of the property and the safety of citizens falls within the framework of our duties”.