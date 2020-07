2020/07/17 | 19:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Directorate of Health of Duhok Governorate announced on Friday the registration of 12 recoveries from Covid-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the department said that” 12 infected cases had recovered completely and left hospitals in Duhok”.

The statement pointed out that the total number of recoveries in the governorate increased to 243.