Turkey announces continued granting visas to Iraqis

2020/07/17 | 20:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Turkish embassy in Baghdad confirmed on Friday that a company authorized by the Turkish government will continue to grant visas to Iraqis.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the embassy said, "Visa application centers which involve the authorized company are operating in Iraq as follows:• Baghdad since May 31, 2017 until now.• Kirkuk since February 12, 2019 until now.• Basra since 7 August 2019 until now.These centers aim to provide facilities for obtaining a Turkish visa and providing better services to Iraqi citizens who want to travel to Turkey.In the same context, The statement noted that a Visa service center was established by the same company in Mosul.