Covid-19: 188 new cases and 87 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/17 | 20:50 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 188 new cases, 5 fatalities, and 87 recoveries of Covid-19.
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 10453, while the total number of recoveries became 5687.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 72
Al-Sulaymaniyah 54
Duhok 8
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 118 cases, distributed as follows:
Erbil 42
Garmyan 22
Halabja 11
Duhok 12
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 5, distributed as follows:
Erbil 1
Garmyan 4
The death toll is 391.