Covid-19: 188 new cases and 87 recoveries in Kurdistan today


Covid-19: 188 new cases and 87 recoveries in Kurdistan today
2020/07/17 | 20:50 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 188 new cases,  5  fatalities, and 87 recoveries of Covid-19.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 72

Al-Sulaymaniyah 54

Duhok 8

 

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 118 cases, distributed as follows:

Erbil 42

Garmyan 22

Halabja 11

Duhok 12

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 5, distributed as follows:

Erbil 1

Garmyan 4

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 10453, while the total number of recoveries became 5687.

The death toll is 391.

 

 

 

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links