Covid-19: 188 new cases and 87 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/17 | 20:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 188 new cases, 5 fatalities, and 87 recoveries of Covid-19.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 72

Al-Sulaymaniyah 54

Duhok 8

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 118 cases, distributed as follows:

Erbil 42

Garmyan 22

Halabja 11

Duhok 12

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 5, distributed as follows:

Erbil 1

Garmyan 4

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 10453, while the total number of recoveries became 5687.



The death toll is 391.