2020/07/17 | 20:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ a spokesman of Erbil traffic police directorate Fadel Hajji, announced on Friday that he had contracted COVID-19.

Hajji said in a Facebook post today, that he had been infected with the virus, but "I " I won't have a breakdown".

Earlier, the Traffic Directorate decided to Follow up on all official transactions electronically due to the outbreak of the virus.