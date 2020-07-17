A brigade commander killed in Al-Tarmia

2020/07/17 | 22:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The security media cell said, on Friday, that a brigade commander was killed in the Al-Tarmia district in Baghdad, while a security source reported that all entrances and exits of the district were closed after the attack.

"A terrorist act targeted a military vehicle in the Ibn Sina area in Al-Tarmia district, north of Baghdad, which resulted in the martyrdom of the brigade command of the 59th brigade commander in the Iraqi Army General Ali Ghaidan", the cell said in a statement received to Shafaq News agency.

For his part, a source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS militants launched an attack on Ghaidan, which led to armed clashes between army forces and the organization gunmen.