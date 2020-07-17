A brigade commander killed in Al-Tarmia


A brigade commander killed in Al-Tarmia
2020/07/17 | 22:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The security media cell said, on Friday, that a brigade commander was killed in the Al-Tarmia district in Baghdad, while a security source reported that all entrances and exits of the district were closed after the attack.

"A terrorist act targeted a military vehicle in the Ibn Sina area in Al-Tarmia district, north of Baghdad, which resulted in the martyrdom of the brigade command of the 59th brigade commander in the  Iraqi Army General Ali Ghaidan",  the cell said in a statement received to Shafaq News agency.

For his part, a source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS militants launched an attack on Ghaidan, which led to armed clashes between army forces and the organization gunmen.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links