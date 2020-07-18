Royal Wedding in The Presence of Queen Elisabeth

2020/07/18 | 00:02 - Source: Shafaq News



The queen assisted to the wedding in company with the duke of Edinburg and the close family and a small number of guests.Princess Beatrice, 31 years, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sara Ferguson.



Her husband is 37 years.In 1840, the wedding ceremony of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert, the great grandmother of the princess Beatrice, took place in the same place.Beatrice announced last year her engagement to Mr.



Mozzi who was born is Britain, and comes from a prominent Italian family.The bride’s father had resigned from his royal duties in November.



He faced criticism of his friendship with the American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexual offence and died in last August.An American woman, Virginia Roberts, claimed that she had an affair with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old, upon recommend of Mr.



Epstein.The FBI wants to interrogate the prince within the framework of the Mr.



Epstein interrogation.



