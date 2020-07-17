Pontik Radio - New Online Radio Station With Free Music 24/7

2020/07/18 | 03:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Pontik Radio Logo - Internat Radio Station

Listen To Free New Music On A Unique Internet Radio

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pontik® is pleased to announce the launch of its free online radio station that is available to listeners on a 24/7 basis.



The online radio station was launched on the 15th of June 2020, and it's making waves with a wide range of new music releases that are always played on the radio station.If you're one of the types that need an online radio station that gives unlimited access to music of any type without any fee or a radio station the plays the latest music releases that are uploaded upon the release by the record labels then Pontik Radio is your right choice.Unlike many paid stations that require a certain amount of money to enjoy the latest and interesting online music, Pontik® Radio is an easy listening station that is tailored to make your day a memorable and pleasant one without spending a dime.



As a lover of online new music, you can enjoy the station at your workplace, home, restaurant, and many other places.Furthermore, Pontik Radio is a unique and one of its kind stations: the station plays English and Spanish music which brings great joy to Hispanic and Latino Americans.



All music is played in a random/shuffle format.Below are the 6 music sections besides the Regular Programming on Pontik Radio• Riddim: Reggae, Socca, Ska and caribbean rhythms, one hour every day.





• Latin Dance A Bailar: 2 hours of latin dance music

• Cantina: A section with the karaoke songs you have sung to (English & Spanish)

• Before 2000: 80’s 90’s Mixes

• EDM: Every night the best and recent EDM music (all subgenres)

• EDM Special: Every Saturday one hour with an international guest DJ For more information please visit https://radio.pontik.comProgramming: https://radio.pontik.com/programacion-pontik-radio/Contact information

Enrique Gonzalez - Director

Pontik Radio

radio@pontik.comPontik® is a registered trademark of Mercadeo Web S.A.Enrique GonzalezPontik Radio+506 7075 7858email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

You just read:

News Provided By

July 17, 2020, 13:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release