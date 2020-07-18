Dhi Qar governorate to lift the total curfew

2020/07/18 | 13:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local official in Dhi Qar governorate announced today, Saturday, that the total curfew has been cancelled from one of the regions after a drop in Covid-19 infections.

"The judiciary administration decided to implement the partial curfew, so the curfew lifting hours are from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM”, said Hussein Faraj, the Kaimakam in a statement received by Shafaq news agency.

For its part, the Ministry of Industry and minerals announced that it is supplying Dhi Qar Governorate with 7 tons of medical oxygen in order to fully meet the needs of hospitals to face the epidemic.

It’s noteworthy that Dhi-Qar is one of the southern governorates, which witnessed a large increase in the number of cases recently, amid severe shortage of oxygen cylinders.