Covid-19: 25 million cases in Iran

2020/07/18 | 13:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday that 25 million persons have been infected with Covid-19, indicating that 35 million are also at risk of infection.

"Our estimate is that up to now, there are 25 million active cases, and about 14,000 fatalities" Rouhani said in a speech on television.

“In total, more than 200,000 have been treated in hospitals”, he added.

The new covid-19 data is based on a new Ministry of Health report, which is much higher than the official number 269,440.

With more than 80 million populations, Iran ranks the first in infections in the Middle East.

On Friday, the Iranian Ministry of Health stated that 13,791 fatalities.

Reuters DATA showed on Saturday that the number of cases exceeded 14 million worldwide.