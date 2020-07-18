Coivd-19: 300 thousand dollars to face the pandemic

2020/07/18 | 13:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq announced today, Saturday, that the French government has allocated 300,000 euros (more than 330,000 US dollars) to the Iraqi government, to support it in Covid-19 pandemic, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program.

The mission said in a statement, that this amount will be used to purchase Mechanical ventilation (IMV) to help infected people in Basra Teaching Hospital in southern Iraq.

It is noteworthy that during his visit to the Iraqi capital, on Thursday 16 July, the French Minister, Le Drian, discussed the ways to utilize from the French experience in facing this global challenge.