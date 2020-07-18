ISIS families returned to Saladin

2020/07/18 | 13:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Saladin governorate revealed today, Saturday, the fact about the returning of ISIS families’ residence places.

"The displaced persons issue is managed with professionalism and high security and intelligence accuracy, in addition to the Ashaeri reconciliations that resolved the disagreements of return to Saladin, the deputy of the governor Ammar Hikmat al-Baldawi, told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Baldawi confirmed that 90% of the displaced persons returned and the work is underway among societal groups to return the rest to their areas.

The local official emphasized that the return of some ISIS families took place in accordance with mechanisms that included the disowning from their relatives who are officially involved with ISIS, and the necessity of the presentation of a guarantor.

The official pointed out that many women of ISIS militants have completed the divorce proceedings to live in safety and stability.

Earlier, Representatives and officials in Saladin expressed a rejection of the return of the families of ISIS to their areas of residence fearing of information cooperation and the return of the security decline to liberated areas.