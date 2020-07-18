Covid-19: a deputy director dies today

2020/07/18 | 15:16 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Dr.
Hassan al-Hatimi, the Deputy Director of the Health Department, died today, Saturday, few days after contracting Covid-19.A medical source at the Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment told Shafaq News agency that Al-Hatimi died today after the deteriorating of his health situation.
