2020/07/18 | 15:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An official security source said on Saturday that two members of the Iraqi army who were injured in an ISIS yesterday evening in Al-Tarmia district, north of Baghdad, had died.

The source told Shafaq News agency that two of the four soldiers had died due to their severe injuries”.In the same attack that targeted the convoy of Brigade 59 yesterday night, “Brigadier General Ali Ghaidan.