Covid-19: about 1900 recoveries and 2049 news cases in Iraq today

The statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 2049 cases, distributed as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 263, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 144, Medica city 36, Najaf 89, Al-Sulaymaniyah 108, Erbil 72, Duhok 8, Kirkuk 176, Karbala 137, Diyala 99, Wasit 167, Basra 164, Maysan 42, Babel 250, Dhi Qar 56, Al-Diwaniyah 68, Al-Anbar 16, Muthanna 66, Nineveh 30, and Saladin 58.
While 75 mortality cases were registered, as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 13, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4, Medical city 2, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 9, Erbil 1, Karbala 3, Kirkuk 8, Diyala 1, Basra 10, Maysan 5, Babel 4, Dhi Qar 8, Nineveh 2, Muthanna 2, and Saladin 2.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:Confirmed cases: 90220.Recoveries 58492 (64.8% of the cases).Inpatients: 28037, which 379 admitted to ICU.Fatalities: 3691.