Russia Attempts to Top Coronavirus Vaccine Production Race

2020/07/18 | 15:48 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Kirill Dmitriev Head of Russian Direct Investment Fund said that “Russia might produce the Covid-19 vaccine before other countries.
The production is in good shape thanks to scientists and understructure”, he added.“We have all the infrastructure needed to develop a vaccine.
We are going to be on top again.
This will be achieved thanks to our scientist’s efforts, and our scientific studies and researches”, Dmitriev answered a question in an interview about the reason behind Russian success in this matter on CNN.Moreover, Britain accused hackers backed by the Russians Foreign Intelligence Service, of trying to steal information regarding the vaccine’s production development in Britain, Canada, and the USA.
As he was demanded to respond to these accusations, Dmitriev made a point to the time these allegations were issued.“The time when these allegations were issued is shocking and surprising.
They were issued the day after we had announced that we expect our approval to our vaccine in August”.
