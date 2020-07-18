Iraq: self-sufficiency in wheat

2020/07/18 | 16:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of trade announced on Saturday the start of applying approved technical methods and providing all the supplies needed in storing the local wheat safely.

"The current marketing season has been a success to reach local self-sufficiency", Abdelrahman Toufan, general manager of the Iraqi Grain Board said in a statement today.

He added that the total received quantity of wheat amounted to 4,761,929 million tons.