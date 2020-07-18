Thwarting the entering of dangerous chemicals into Iraq

2020/07/18 | 17:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / he Iraqi Border Ports Authority announced on Saturday that it had seized containers with dangerous chemicals in Umm Qasr port, the southernmost of the country.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the authority said that, “based on intelligence information and in cooperation with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and the Border Ports Authority at the northern Umm Qasr port in Basra Governorate, we were able to seize 11 containers with highly dangerous illegal chemicals.

The statement added that the necessary legal measures have been taken against it.