Singer Shakira to face tax fraud accusation in Spanish court in June

2019/02/26 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Colombian singer Shakira has been called to
appear in a Spanish court on June 12 to face accusations of failing to pay 14.5
million euros ($16.5 million) in tax, the court in the Catalonia region said on
Tuesday.A court statement dated Jan. 22 summoning her was
published on Tuesday.Prosecutors filed charges in December claiming
Shakira had failed to pay tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014, during
which time they say she lived in the region.Shakira's representatives said in a statement
after the accusation was filed that the singer did not live in Spain until 2015
and had met all of her tax obligations.The singer of "Hips Don't Lie" and
"Clandestino" regularly attends football matches of her partner,
Gerard Pique, who plays for Barcelona. Pique and Shakira, a couple since the
start of the decade, have two children.Spanish authorities have pursued other major
celebrities over tax.Pique's Argentinian Barcelona teammate Lionel
Messi was found guilty, along with his father, of a 4.1-million-euro tax fraud
in 2016 and was fined 250,000 euros as well as paying back the missing tax plus
interest.On Jan. 22, Portuguese international Cristiano
Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus this year, was fined a total of
almost 19 million euros for tax fraud.
