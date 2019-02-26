عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Singer Shakira to face tax fraud accusation in Spanish court in June
2019/02/26 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Colombian singer Shakira has been called to

appear in a Spanish court on June 12 to face accusations of failing to pay 14.5

million euros ($16.5 million) in tax, the court in the Catalonia region said on

Tuesday.A court statement dated Jan. 22 summoning her was

published on Tuesday.Prosecutors filed charges in December claiming

Shakira had failed to pay tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014, during

which time they say she lived in the region.Shakira's representatives said in a statement

after the accusation was filed that the singer did not live in Spain until 2015

and had met all of her tax obligations.The singer of "Hips Don't Lie" and

"Clandestino" regularly attends football matches of her partner,

Gerard Pique, who plays for Barcelona. Pique and Shakira, a couple since the

start of the decade, have two children.Spanish authorities have pursued other major

celebrities over tax.Pique's Argentinian Barcelona teammate Lionel

Messi was found guilty, along with his father, of a 4.1-million-euro tax fraud

in 2016 and was fined 250,000 euros as well as paying back the missing tax plus

interest.On Jan. 22, Portuguese international Cristiano

Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus this year, was fined a total of

almost 19 million euros for tax fraud.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW