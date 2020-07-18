Higher Health Committee Faces Accusation

2020/07/18 | 18:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliamentary Health Crisis Committee has announced today that the resolutions of The Higher Committee of Health and National Safety are a “dangerous precedent” that will waste what the countries had achieved during Coronavirus crisis.At in same time, The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights has notices violations of rights.

“The resolutions of the Committee concerning the reduction of the measure, ending the curfew, and reopening malls and airports are unscientific and rash.



It could be considered a dangerous precedent that will waste our efforts to stop Coronavirus pandemic”, Jawad Moussawi, The Iraqi Parliamentary Health Crisis Committee’s spokesman has reported to Shafaq News agency.

“The resolution of The Higher Committee are premature, and they indicate the lack of epidemiologists and virologists in the committee unlike the other countries; especially as we are in the peak time of coronavirus crisis, and we have counted thousands of confirmed cases”, he added.

“The continuance of the closure of clinics and medical centers is a severe violation of human rights, and a discrimination regarding the right of citizens for medical care”, Fadel al Gharawi, a member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said.

In a statement sent to Shafaq News agency, Mr.



Gharawi said: “The closure decision of clinics, and medical centers despite the decision made by the committee of crisis regarding the reopening of all the malls, restaurants, and markets is a severe violation of human rights, and a discrimination regarding the right of citizens for medical care.



That decision has a negative impact on thousands of citizens who need healthcare.”

He also demanded the government and to the crisis committee to “abolish the decision, and to reopen clinics and medical centers and ensure that the citizens obey the prevention guidelines while visiting these establishments”.



In the same time, he has underlined that “clinics and medical centers must take serious measures in order to fulfill the prevention requirements by cleaning and sterilizing campaigns, offering sterilizers to the patients, as well as adhering to allowed number of the patients to maintain social distancing”.

On Thursday The Higher Committee of Health and National Safety decided to:

Review the imposition of the total curfew after Eid al Adha holidays

Amend the partial curfew hours from 9:30 PM until 6 AM

Allow malls to reopen under condition to bind to prevention measure, to reopen airport from 7/23/2020

Allow al Mundhiriyah, Sawfan, and al Shaib border crossings to reopen for trade and commercial exchange.