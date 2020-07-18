Covid-19: Decline in the number of infections in some Arab countries

2020/07/18 | 19:00 - Source: Shafaq News

KSA, UAE, Qatar and Oman revealed, today, Saturday, the updated DATA of Covid-19 as follows:

Saudi Arabia: 40 fatalities, 2565 new cases and 3057 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 248216 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 194218, and the fatalities reached 2447.

Bahrain: 3 fatalities, 389 new cases and 379 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to: 35225 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 31188, and the fatalities reached 124.



Oman: 10 fatalities, 1311 new cases and 1322 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 65504 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 42772, and the fatalities reached 308.



Kuwait: 3 fatalities, 683 new cases and 639 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to: 58904 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 49020, and the fatalities reached 407.



Qatar: 410 new cases and 426 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 106308 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 103023, and the fatalities reached 154.



UAE: 289 new cases and 479 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 56711 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 48917, and the fatalities reached 338.