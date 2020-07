2020/07/18 | 19:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Public Health Directorate in the Duhok Governorate announced on Saturday that new recoveries were registered.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Directorate said that “13 people contracted the virus are now full recovered have been discharged from hospitals.”

The statement indicated that the total number of recoveries in Duhok rises to 256 cases.

Thus, only 67 patients remain in hospital.