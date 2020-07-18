ISIS admits the killing of Ghaidan

2020/07/18 | 19:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / ISIS claimed responsibility for the killing of the commander of the Iraqi Army's 59th Brigade, Brigadier General Ali Ghaidan.

Several Accounts loyal to ISIS published on social media a statement of what is called "the state of Iraq - north of Baghdad", which adopted the attack that occurred in the Al-Tarmia district, Baghdad.

The statement declares that the ISIS members ambushed the Brigadier’s motorcade in Al-Tarmia yesterday and killed Ghaidan with 3 personal escorts and wounding others.

it’s noteworthy that Shafaq News agency could not verify the authenticity of this news.