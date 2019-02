EU could grant Britain short Brexit delay

2019/02/26 | 19:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The European Union would be ready to approve a short Brexitdelay should Britain need more time to ensure parliamentary ratification oftheir divorce agreement, three EU officials said on Tuesday.EU leaders have increasingly pushed British Prime MinisterTheresa May for an extension of the negotiating period as they see no majorityin her divided parliament to approve the Brexit deal, and want to avoid thedisruption of an abrupt split.May on Tuesday offered the possibility of a short delay,drawing a largely positive response from Brussels."If a request for a delay of the Brexit date issubmitted, it would be considered favourably," a senior EU official said."An extension of a couple of months would be relativelystraightforward."Philippe Lamberts, a Belgian member of the EuropeanParliament's group dealing with Brexit, said a no-deal divorce was"utterly irresponsible to even consider.""If the Withdrawal Agreement fails to gain support inthe House of Commons on March 12th, then the UK must ask for an extension toArticle 50 with a credible plan for holding a people's vote on the final dealthat includes an option to remain," he said of the time limit for divorcenegotiations that expires on March 29.Another EU official said it was "good to see rationalarguments being heard" in Britain. A third person, speaking on conditionof anonymity, said this would be "in line" with EU thinking on how toget to a final Brexit deal.EU and UK officials were continuing talks in Brussels togive Britain more assurances on the deal and make it acceptable to parliament.But two national diplomats in Brussels stressed there wasstill no breakthrough on substance."She might have opened the door to postponing no-dealbut not brought a deal any closer," one said.The EU's executive Commission has said talks must end intime for a March 21-22 summit, when the bloc's national leaders could endorseany amendments to the Brexit accord.It was voted down in January by the British parliament overopposition to the so-called backstop, an insurance policy to avoid customschecks for goods on the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.The EU hopes Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox willpresent in Brussels later on Tuesday new wording around the backstop he wouldneed agreed to change his advice that it risked trapping Britain in EU traderules indefinitely.The summit, to be held a week before March 29, could alsoagree a short extension, giving May time to take the deal back to parliamentfor approval.Any extension would need to be approved by all 27 other EUleaders. A limit for any delay has emerged for the bloc around the EuropeanParliament elections on May 23-26.The new EU Parliament will start convening from early July,meaning any Brexit delay beyond the end of June would require Britain to takepart in the election, something May spoke against on Tuesday.