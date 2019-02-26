عربي | كوردى
EU could grant Britain short Brexit delay
2019/02/26 | 19:30
The European Union would be ready to approve a short Brexit

delay should Britain need more time to ensure parliamentary ratification of

their divorce agreement, three EU officials said on Tuesday.EU leaders have increasingly pushed British Prime Minister

Theresa May for an extension of the negotiating period as they see no majority

in her divided parliament to approve the Brexit deal, and want to avoid the

disruption of an abrupt split.May on Tuesday offered the possibility of a short delay,

drawing a largely positive response from Brussels."If a request for a delay of the Brexit date is

submitted, it would be considered favourably," a senior EU official said.

"An extension of a couple of months would be relatively

straightforward."Philippe Lamberts, a Belgian member of the European

Parliament's group dealing with Brexit, said a no-deal divorce was

"utterly irresponsible to even consider.""If the Withdrawal Agreement fails to gain support in

the House of Commons on March 12th, then the UK must ask for an extension to

Article 50 with a credible plan for holding a people's vote on the final deal

that includes an option to remain," he said of the time limit for divorce

negotiations that expires on March 29.Another EU official said it was "good to see rational

arguments being heard" in Britain. A third person, speaking on condition

of anonymity, said this would be "in line" with EU thinking on how to

get to a final Brexit deal.EU and UK officials were continuing talks in Brussels to

give Britain more assurances on the deal and make it acceptable to parliament.But two national diplomats in Brussels stressed there was

still no breakthrough on substance."She might have opened the door to postponing no-deal

but not brought a deal any closer," one said.The EU's executive Commission has said talks must end in

time for a March 21-22 summit, when the bloc's national leaders could endorse

any amendments to the Brexit accord.It was voted down in January by the British parliament over

opposition to the so-called backstop, an insurance policy to avoid customs

checks for goods on the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.The EU hopes Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox will

present in Brussels later on Tuesday new wording around the backstop he would

need agreed to change his advice that it risked trapping Britain in EU trade

rules indefinitely.The summit, to be held a week before March 29, could also

agree a short extension, giving May time to take the deal back to parliament

for approval.Any extension would need to be approved by all 27 other EU

leaders. A limit for any delay has emerged for the bloc around the European

Parliament elections on May 23-26.The new EU Parliament will start convening from early July,

meaning any Brexit delay beyond the end of June would require Britain to take

part in the election, something May spoke against on Tuesday.

