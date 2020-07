2020/07/19 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Six Years After Yazidi Genocide, Investment in Services is Crucial for Returning Yazidi Families Nearly six years after the Yazidi genocide, up to 200,000 Yazidis are still displaced, many living in camps only hours away from their homeland of Sinjar, in Iraq's Ninewa Governorate.Despite previous low levels of return, June 2020 saw a marked […]