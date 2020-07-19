"AL-Fateh" reveals the motives of Zarif's visit

2020/07/19 | 13:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / "Al-Fateh" coalition led by the Secretary-General of "Badr Organization", Hadi Al-Amiri, revealed, on Sunday, the real goals of the visit of the Iranian Minister of Foreign affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, to Baghdad.

The leader of the coalition, Ghadhanfar Al-Batteekh, told Shafaq News agency that, "Zarif's visit to Baghdad aims to emphasize and strengthen Iranian-Iraqi relations and assuage apprehensions about the Iraqi prime minister distancing himself from the Iranian axis, after he assumed the office".

"The visit aims to deliver a message to Gulf states, specifically Saudi Arabia, that Tehran is ready to reach understandings, with Iraqi mediation", adding that, "Iraq has the potential to play this role and it is not in Iraq’s interest to be with any axis against another axis".

" Zarif's visit to Baghdad came to follow up the case of the assassination of the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani", added the leader of Al-Fateh Alliance.

Zarif arrived Sunday morning, heading a political delegation, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials.

Zarif will also visit the Kurdistan Region and meet with senior officials there, the Kurdish leader, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Massoud Barzani, the President of the region Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.