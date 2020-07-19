A PMF official killed in a blast in Saladin

2020/07/19 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The official of the medical department of the 31st Brigade Al-Hash Al-Shaabi (PMF) and his assistant were killed while on Duty in Saladin governorate.

A statement issued by the PMF, received by Shafaq News agency, said that the official of the medical department in the 31st Brigade of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi, Nasser Saber Al-Saadi, and his assistant, Thaer Amir lazem Al-Budeiri, were killed today in a blast of an explosive device targeting their patrol while on duty during a security operation on Saladin.

He added, that the explosion also wounded four fighters from the Brigade 31 of the PMF.

The PMF and the Iraqi army launched a security operation earlier today, Sunday, to pursue the remnants of ISIS on Saladin governorate.