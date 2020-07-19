Three Katyushas landed near the US embassy in Baghdad

2020/07/19 | 16:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A security source said today, Sunday, that two Katyusha missiles landed near the American embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that, "the Green Zone in central Baghdad today was targeted two Katyusha rockets".

The source said, "The two missiles fell on a dirt field near the US embassy, without any casualties".

The American "Patriot" missile system thwarted at the dawn of July 5, a missile attack that attempted to target the United States embassy in the Green Zone in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

Armed factions have launched several missile attacks on the US embassy in central Baghdad and military bases that include American soldiers and diplomats across the country.