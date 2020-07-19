In a series of unexplained events: Another fire in Iran today

2020/07/19 | 16:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A factory, near the town of Sheikh Hassan in Tabriz, in northwestern Iran, has caught fire, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

IRIB stated that firefighting teams were able to suppress the fire, while four firefighters sustained injuries in the process.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The incident comes hours after an explosion took place at a power plant in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, leaving no casualties.

Since the start of July, several explosions and fires have hit various Iranian provinces, leaving several people dead and dozens injured.