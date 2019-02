Iran’s ‘aid’ to Lebanon reflects middle-aged delusions

2019/02/26 | 20:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Makram RabahThe Persians have a saying, that “a doctor must first curehis own balding head”. The phrase refers to the human propensity of preachingvirtues to others, while personally disregarding them. This idiom seemedparticularly applicable to Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, whostirred up a storm during his recent visit to Beirut, when he cheekily remarkedthat sanction-hit Iran was willing to provide military and economic aid to theLebanese state.Iran’s ludicrous offer flies in the face of the fact thatits own economy, as well as its military infrastructure, is in the midst of afinancial crisis, due to rampant corruption caused by its autocratic clericalrule and crippling US sanctions.Be that as it may, Lebanon should have welcomed Zarif’s generousoffer, though the seemingly friendly gesture comes at a dangerous cost. Thetiming of Zarif’s visit raises a number of questions, as it coincides with the40th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, one that Zarif and members of hisextended community in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, chose to celebrate at alavish reception in one of Beirut’s swankiest hotels.Ironically, located only a few meters from the site of thelate Prime Minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination, this reception would drawLebanon’s political elite, who hosted the 40th anniversary of the anti-Westrevolution as a public relations stunt, as well as to gain political legitimacyfor the regime’s agenda for the region.Zarif’s diplomacy is neither reflective of Iran’sdecision-making process, nor its foreign policy, especially in the Levant.While Iran’s foreign minister might charm his audience with his pleasant,soft-spoken rhetoric and demeanor, the ultimate arbiter in Iran remains SupremeLeader Ali Khamenei. It is, in fact, Qasem Soleimani and his Quds Force thatspread Iran’s sectarian and racist vision in the region. And this remains adark vision that has proven disastrous, while leading many countries, includingLebanon, to the brink of political and economic collapse.Thus, Zarif’s gift is nothing short of “political heresy”,as this offer to provide the Lebanese army with military hardware and trainingonly aims to apply political pressure, and further alienate Lebanon from itsmain western ally, the United States. The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) remainsone of the largest recipients, per capita, of US military assistance, totaling$1.7 billion in aid and equipment since 2007, due to a relationship whichstarted almost three decades ago under the Reagan administration.Consequently, the LAF, as a western trained and equippedarmy, cannot simply switch its arsenal to an Eastern manufacturer, such asRussia or Eastern Europe, converting to the use of arms which Iran locallyassembles and is of a largely inferior quality. Lebanese President MichelAoun, a former commander of the LAF, purposely disregarded this basic fact and,instead of commenting on Zarif’s gesture, remained dubiously silent.Aoun, a graduate of the Fort Sill Artillery School inOklahoma, could have immediately shot down Zarif’s sinister offer by simplyasking the Lebanese Defense Minister, who is a member of Aoun’s politicalparty, to politely reject the so-called gift, thereby nipping this whole matterin the bud. Equally deafening is the silence of PM Saad Hariri, who has chosento meet with Zarif and perpetuate the so-called diplomatic game both sides haveplayed in the past. Zarif, and consequently his superiors, are very much awarethat Hariri simply cannot afford to publicly attack or challenge Iran or Hezbollah,especially when it sends its honey-tongued diplomat, rather than its assassins.The recently formed government makes Hariri hostage to his“sacred” alliance with Gebran Bassil, Lebanese President Michel Aoun’sson-in-law and Iran’s main Christian ally, thus placing difficult options forHariri to overcome. He has to either commit to the economic plan for rescuinghis country or stand up against Iran and its enduring hegemony over Lebanon.Hassan Nasrallah had earlier paved the way for Zarif’s statement,by declaring his willingness to personally intercede with Iran to procure anair defense system for the Lebanese state to defend itself against Israeliaggression, thus severing its dependence on US protection. Nasrallah’snot-so-innocent pledge coincided with Hariri’s cabinet announcement that theyhad agreed on a ministerial statement, which tones down Hezbollah’s weapons andpostpones confronting this thorny issue to another time.Nasrallah simply wrote his own ministerial statementdeclaring that Lebanon is fully under Iran’s sway, and Zarif’s visit is meantto celebrate this obvious reality. Until Lebanon, itself, alters this bleakreality, Nasrallah and Zarif would be better off using their archaic weapons toprotect their militiamen across Syria from continued Israeli sorties that haveexposed Iran as nothing more than a balding bully, that is simply passingthrough a political midlife crisis.