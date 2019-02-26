عربي | كوردى
Iran’s ‘aid’ to Lebanon reflects middle-aged delusions
2019/02/26 | 20:40
Makram Rabah







The Persians have a saying, that “a doctor must first cure

his own balding head”. The phrase refers to the human propensity of preaching

virtues to others, while personally disregarding them. This idiom seemed

particularly applicable to Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who

stirred up a storm during his recent visit to Beirut, when he cheekily remarked

that sanction-hit Iran was willing to provide military and economic aid to the

Lebanese state.Iran’s ludicrous offer flies in the face of the fact that

its own economy, as well as its military infrastructure, is in the midst of a

financial crisis, due to rampant corruption caused by its autocratic clerical

rule and crippling US sanctions.Be that as it may, Lebanon should have welcomed Zarif’s generous

offer, though the seemingly friendly gesture comes at a dangerous cost. The

timing of Zarif’s visit raises a number of questions, as it coincides with the

40th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, one that Zarif and members of his

extended community in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, chose to celebrate at a

lavish reception in one of Beirut’s swankiest hotels.Ironically, located only a few meters from the site of the

late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination, this reception would draw

Lebanon’s political elite, who hosted the 40th anniversary of the anti-West

revolution as a public relations stunt, as well as to gain political legitimacy

for the regime’s agenda for the region.Zarif’s diplomacy is neither reflective of Iran’s

decision-making process, nor its foreign policy, especially in the Levant.

While Iran’s foreign minister might charm his audience with his pleasant,

soft-spoken rhetoric and demeanor, the ultimate arbiter in Iran remains Supreme

Leader Ali Khamenei. It is, in fact, Qasem Soleimani and his Quds Force that

spread Iran’s sectarian and racist vision in the region. And this remains a

dark vision that has proven disastrous, while leading many countries, including

Lebanon, to the brink of political and economic collapse.Thus, Zarif’s gift is nothing short of “political heresy”,

as this offer to provide the Lebanese army with military hardware and training

only aims to apply political pressure, and further alienate Lebanon from its

main western ally, the United States. The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) remains

one of the largest recipients, per capita, of US military assistance, totaling

$1.7 billion in aid and equipment since 2007, due to a relationship which

started almost three decades ago under the Reagan administration.Consequently, the LAF, as a western trained and equipped

army, cannot simply switch its arsenal to an Eastern manufacturer, such as

Russia or Eastern Europe, converting to the use of arms which Iran locally

assembles and is of a largely inferior quality. Lebanese President Michel

Aoun, a former commander of the LAF, purposely disregarded this basic fact and,

instead of commenting on Zarif’s gesture, remained dubiously silent.Aoun, a graduate of the Fort Sill Artillery School in

Oklahoma, could have immediately shot down Zarif’s sinister offer by simply

asking the Lebanese Defense Minister, who is a member of Aoun’s political

party, to politely reject the so-called gift, thereby nipping this whole matter

in the bud. Equally deafening is the silence of PM Saad Hariri, who has chosen

to meet with Zarif and perpetuate the so-called diplomatic game both sides have

played in the past. Zarif, and consequently his superiors, are very much aware

that Hariri simply cannot afford to publicly attack or challenge Iran or Hezbollah,

especially when it sends its honey-tongued diplomat, rather than its assassins.The recently formed government makes Hariri hostage to his

“sacred” alliance with Gebran Bassil, Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s

son-in-law and Iran’s main Christian ally, thus placing difficult options for

Hariri to overcome. He has to either commit to the economic plan for rescuing

his country or stand up against Iran and its enduring hegemony over Lebanon.Hassan Nasrallah had earlier paved the way for Zarif’s statement,

by declaring his willingness to personally intercede with Iran to procure an

air defense system for the Lebanese state to defend itself against Israeli

aggression, thus severing its dependence on US protection. Nasrallah’s

not-so-innocent pledge coincided with Hariri’s cabinet announcement that they

had agreed on a ministerial statement, which tones down Hezbollah’s weapons and

postpones confronting this thorny issue to another time.Nasrallah simply wrote his own ministerial statement

declaring that Lebanon is fully under Iran’s sway, and Zarif’s visit is meant

to celebrate this obvious reality. Until Lebanon, itself, alters this bleak

reality, Nasrallah and Zarif would be better off using their archaic weapons to

protect their militiamen across Syria from continued Israeli sorties that have

exposed Iran as nothing more than a balding bully, that is simply passing

through a political midlife crisis.



