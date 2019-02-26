Iran’s ‘aid’ to Lebanon reflects middle-aged delusions

2019/02/26 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Makram Rabah
The Persians have a saying, that “a doctor must first cure
his own balding head”. The phrase refers to the human propensity of preaching
virtues to others, while personally disregarding them. This idiom seemed
particularly applicable to Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who
stirred up a storm during his recent visit to Beirut, when he cheekily remarked
that sanction-hit Iran was willing to provide military and economic aid to the
Lebanese state.Iran’s ludicrous offer flies in the face of the fact that
its own economy, as well as its military infrastructure, is in the midst of a
financial crisis, due to rampant corruption caused by its autocratic clerical
rule and crippling US sanctions.Be that as it may, Lebanon should have welcomed Zarif’s generous
offer, though the seemingly friendly gesture comes at a dangerous cost. The
timing of Zarif’s visit raises a number of questions, as it coincides with the
40th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, one that Zarif and members of his
extended community in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, chose to celebrate at a
lavish reception in one of Beirut’s swankiest hotels.Ironically, located only a few meters from the site of the
late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination, this reception would draw
Lebanon’s political elite, who hosted the 40th anniversary of the anti-West
revolution as a public relations stunt, as well as to gain political legitimacy
for the regime’s agenda for the region.Zarif’s diplomacy is neither reflective of Iran’s
decision-making process, nor its foreign policy, especially in the Levant.
While Iran’s foreign minister might charm his audience with his pleasant,
soft-spoken rhetoric and demeanor, the ultimate arbiter in Iran remains Supreme
Leader Ali Khamenei. It is, in fact, Qasem Soleimani and his Quds Force that
spread Iran’s sectarian and racist vision in the region. And this remains a
dark vision that has proven disastrous, while leading many countries, including
Lebanon, to the brink of political and economic collapse.Thus, Zarif’s gift is nothing short of “political heresy”,
as this offer to provide the Lebanese army with military hardware and training
only aims to apply political pressure, and further alienate Lebanon from its
main western ally, the United States. The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) remains
one of the largest recipients, per capita, of US military assistance, totaling
$1.7 billion in aid and equipment since 2007, due to a relationship which
started almost three decades ago under the Reagan administration.Consequently, the LAF, as a western trained and equipped
army, cannot simply switch its arsenal to an Eastern manufacturer, such as
Russia or Eastern Europe, converting to the use of arms which Iran locally
assembles and is of a largely inferior quality. Lebanese President Michel
Aoun, a former commander of the LAF, purposely disregarded this basic fact and,
instead of commenting on Zarif’s gesture, remained dubiously silent.Aoun, a graduate of the Fort Sill Artillery School in
Oklahoma, could have immediately shot down Zarif’s sinister offer by simply
asking the Lebanese Defense Minister, who is a member of Aoun’s political
party, to politely reject the so-called gift, thereby nipping this whole matter
in the bud. Equally deafening is the silence of PM Saad Hariri, who has chosen
to meet with Zarif and perpetuate the so-called diplomatic game both sides have
played in the past. Zarif, and consequently his superiors, are very much aware
that Hariri simply cannot afford to publicly attack or challenge Iran or Hezbollah,
especially when it sends its honey-tongued diplomat, rather than its assassins.The recently formed government makes Hariri hostage to his
“sacred” alliance with Gebran Bassil, Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s
son-in-law and Iran’s main Christian ally, thus placing difficult options for
Hariri to overcome. He has to either commit to the economic plan for rescuing
his country or stand up against Iran and its enduring hegemony over Lebanon.Hassan Nasrallah had earlier paved the way for Zarif’s statement,
by declaring his willingness to personally intercede with Iran to procure an
air defense system for the Lebanese state to defend itself against Israeli
aggression, thus severing its dependence on US protection. Nasrallah’s
not-so-innocent pledge coincided with Hariri’s cabinet announcement that they
had agreed on a ministerial statement, which tones down Hezbollah’s weapons and
postpones confronting this thorny issue to another time.Nasrallah simply wrote his own ministerial statement
declaring that Lebanon is fully under Iran’s sway, and Zarif’s visit is meant
to celebrate this obvious reality. Until Lebanon, itself, alters this bleak
reality, Nasrallah and Zarif would be better off using their archaic weapons to
protect their militiamen across Syria from continued Israeli sorties that have
exposed Iran as nothing more than a balding bully, that is simply passing
through a political midlife crisis.
