Al-Kadhimi requests a

2020/07/19 | 18:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called, on Sunday, the member of the Board of Trustees of the Iraqi Media Network, Nabil Jassem, to submit a reform paper to develop the network.

On Monday, Nabil Jasim apologized for assuming the position of the head of the Iraqi Media Network, one day after the network’s Board of Trustees voted to for him.

Al-Kadhimi’s office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, “the PM received today, Sunday, the chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of the Iraqi Media Network," stressing, "the government's support for a free and independent media in Iraq, as a tool to build the state and consolidate its national constants."

Al-Kadhimi stressed, "the necessity of immunizing the Iraqi media network from the political influences and pressures, to remain a free platform in creating a public opinion that believes in the unity of Iraq and the integrity of the state and its foundations."

Al-Kadhimi reiterated his support for, " the Iraqi media network and the options of the Board of Trustees, calling on the members of the Council and Nabeel Jassem to present a reform paper on developing the work of the media network, enabling it to perform its pivotal role and carry out its tasks in an optimal manner."