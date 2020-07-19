Al-Kadhimi requests a

On Monday, Nabil Jasim apologized for assuming the position of the head of the Iraqi Media Network, one day after the network’s Board of Trustees voted to for him.
Al-Kadhimi’s office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, “the PM received today, Sunday, the chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of the Iraqi Media Network," stressing, "the government's support for a free and independent media in Iraq, as a tool to build the state and consolidate its national constants."
Al-Kadhimi stressed, "the necessity of immunizing the Iraqi media network from the political influences and pressures, to remain a free platform in creating a public opinion that believes in the unity of Iraq and the integrity of the state and its foundations."
Al-Kadhimi reiterated his support for, " the Iraqi media network and the options of the Board of Trustees, calling on the members of the Council and Nabeel Jassem to present a reform paper on developing the work of the media network, enabling it to perform its pivotal role and carry out its tasks in an optimal manner."