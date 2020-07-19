Baghdad comes back cautiously to life

2020/07/19 | 18:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Mall of Baghdad in the Iraqi capital retrieves today, Sunday, activity for the first time in months with caution.

On Thursday, the government’s Supreme National Health and Safety Committee announced new measures to ease restrictions issued to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to a statement by the committee received by Shafaq News agency, it decided to set the curfew hours from 9:30 pm to 6:00 am and reopen the shopping centers - the malls - while adhering to the protective conditions.

The committee also decided to lift the ban completely after "Al-Adha" holiday while keeping the protective conditions.