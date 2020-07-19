Joint operation command discloses the details of today's attack on the US embassy

2020/07/19 | 18:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command revealed, on Sunday, the details of the missile attack on the Green Zone in central Baghdad this afternoon and called on the citizens to cooperate for combating "the Criminal groups" launching rockets on Baghdad.

The command said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "This afternoon, the Green Zone was attacked by three 82 mm mortar shells, one of which did not explode."

The statement added that, "it is clear that the factions behind this attack still want to mix papers and weaken the state," pointing out that, "the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces directed the joint operations command to assign a quick security effort to reach the perpetrators and bring them to justice."

The Joint Operations Command urged the citizens to, "cooperate with the security forces in providing information to combat these criminal groups."

A security source said, earlier today, Sunday, that three Katyusha missiles landed near the American embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

It is noteworthy that the American "Patriot" missile system thwarted at the dawn of July 5, a missile attack that attempted to target the United States embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone at the center of the capital, Baghdad.

The US embassy in central Baghdad and military bases that include American soldiers and diplomats across the country has been a frequent target for missile attacks.