The Iranian minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Erbil

2020/07/19 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iranian Minister of Foreign affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, arrived today, Sunday, to Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, from Baghdad.

Earlier on Sunday, Zarif arrived in Baghdad in an official visit to Iraq, during which he met Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the president of the Republic Barham Salih and Parliament Muhammad al-Halbousi.

In the Region of Kurdistan, Zarif will also meet President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani.

This is the first visit of an Iranian official to Iraq since Al-Kadhimi took office as prime minister last April.