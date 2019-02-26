Erbil, Baghdad seek to resolve outstanding issues: Nechirvan Barzani

2019/02/26 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nechirvan Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, said that a political meeting will be held between Baghdad and Erbil soon to resolve the outstanding issues, a statement read.Meeting with former French President Francois Hollande, Barzani reiterated his support to the Iraqi government headed by Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, saying that the Kurdistan Region looks forward to resolving the outstanding issues through dialogue.Barzani also renewed his concerns about the probable return of ISIS to Iraq, adding that the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces are communicating to find a mechanism to confront this danger.