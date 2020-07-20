PM Promises 4G Connectivity by End-2020

2020/07/20 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has promised to have 4G mobile services available in Iraq by the end of the year.
Speaking at a press conference in Basra, al-Kadhimi added that introduction will have an impact on the economy of Iraq.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
