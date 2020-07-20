Iran grants nationality to Feylis

2020/07/20 | 08:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Ilam Province announced, on Sunday, that tens of Faili kurds (Feylis) have been granted Iranian citizenship.

The Director General for External Displacement in Ilam Abdulrida Hassan bor said to Mehr news agency that "under a legal decision, Iranian citizenship will be granted to 400 children of Iranian women married to "foreigners" in Ilam."



According to official reports, 4,000 Kurdish families, who are from Iraq to Ilam, are without nationality despite their presence for over than four decades.